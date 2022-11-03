Thursday forecast (November 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 84.675, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 86.825.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 84.675, which will be followed by reaching support level 80.675.

Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 89.075, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 93.025 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 100.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 89.075, which will be followed by reaching support level 80.675 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 73.900.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 89.075, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 93.025 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 122.650.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 89.075, which will be followed by reaching support level 80.675 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 72.975.