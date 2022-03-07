Lean Hog technical analysis summary
Sell Stop։ Below 101,5.
Stop Loss: Above 113,5.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Sell
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Lean Hog chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, LHOG: D1 went down from the Head and Shoulders pattern. A number of technical analysis indicators formed signals for further decline. We do not rule out a bearish movement if LHOG: D1 drops below its most recent low of 101.5. This level can be used as an entry point. Initial risk cap possible above latest up fractal, high since June 2021 and Parabolic signal: 113.5. After opening a pending order, we move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal high. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a trade, can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (113.5) without activating the order (101.5), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of commodities - Lean Hog
Pork exports to the US have declined. Will the LHOG quotes downswing continue?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), in January-February of this year, American pork exports amounted to 236.3 thousand tons. This is 22% less than in the same period in 2021. Theoretically, this may be a consequence of a decrease in demand for meat in European countries due to the unstable economic and political situation against the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine. At the same time, according to the USDA, the American pig population as of December 1, 2021, amounted to 74.2 million heads. This is only 4% less than the level on the same date in 2020. It should be noted that the price of cattle meat also fell in the USA. This may also be a consequence of reduced European demand. An additional factor in the possible decline in prices for all commodities is the emerging strengthening of the US dollar.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.