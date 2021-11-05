No S&P 500 pause to speak of – bonds support the buying pressure. The broad turn to risk-on has value holding up relatively well while tech remains in the driver‘s seat. The daily weakness in financials looks misleading, and as a function of retreat in yields – I‘m looking for stabilization followed by higher prices. Real estate though is starting to smell a rat – I mean rates, rising rates. Slowly as the Fed didn‘t give the green light, but they would accommodate the unyielding inflation.
There was something in the taper announcement for everyone – the hawks are grasping at the possibility to increase taper pace should the Fed start to deem inflation as unpleasantly hot. I wrote about the dovish side I take already on Wednesday when recapping my expectations into the meeting.
Coupled with non-farm payrolls coming in above expectations, the table is set to reassure the stock bulls that further gains are possible while the lagging commodities move up. Precious metals would continue recovering from the pre-taper anxiety, and miners with copper kicking back in would be the confirmation. The dollar should welcome the figure corresponding to yields increase, buying a little more time.
One more note on oil – its downswing is positive for the stock bulls as its retreat works to increase disposable income, and in the zero rates environment, it kind of acts as a shadow Fed funds rate. Regardless, I‘m standing by the call for triple-digit oil prices in 2022.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 fireworks are continuing with improving participation, and the path of least resistance remains higher.
Credit markets
Universal risk-on move in the credit market still continues, and the long HYG knot isn‘t a sign of a reversal – the bulls merely got ahead of themselves, that‘s all.
Gold, silver and miners
Gold easily reversed the pre-taper weakness, and so did silver. I‘m now looking for the miners to catch up, and a good signal thereof would be a fresh commodities upswing. No, CRB Index hasn‘t peaked.
Crude oil
Crude oil hasn‘t peaked either and appears attracting buying interest already. While $80 was breached, the commodity is getting ahead of itself on the downside – the oil sector doesn‘t confirm such weakness.
Copper
Copper has stabilized in the low 4.30s, and an upswing attempt is readying – its underperformance of CRB Index would get reversed.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidation goes on, and nothing has changed since yesterday – stabilization followed by a slow grind higher is what‘s most likely next.
Summary
S&P 500 stands to benefit from the real economy revival, earnings projections, and taper being conducted in the least disruptive way, apparently. Credit markets have made up their mind, and aren‘t protesting the risk-on sentiment, which has come from a temporary commodities retreat (hello, China). Inflation worries should though still return to the fore as the rising rates aren‘t as much a result of improving economy and yield spreads, which the precious metals are sensing already.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
