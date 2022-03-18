Summary
The Leading Economic Index (LEI) rose 0.3% in February after falling for the first time in10 months at the start of the year. The rise was supported by a wider interest rate spread fueled by investor expectations pushing up the 10-year Treasury yield in anticipation of a fed funds rate increase, as well as strong labor market activity.
Rising 10-year yield lifts LEI
The Leading Economic Index (LEI) rose 0.3% in February after falling for the first time in 10 months at the start of the year. While the rebound can be somewhat attributed to more favorable base effects for jobless claims, the interest rate spread, which measures the gap between the yield on 10-year treasury bonds and the federal funds rate, was the main factor driving up February's numbers. The interest rate spread contributed 0.23pp to the LEI, and such boosts have been common in recently, as investors expectations for a series of interest rate hikes throughout 2022 pushed the 10-year yield above 2.00% in both February and March for the first time in the pandemic-era. For six consecutive months, the interest rate spread has been among the top three contributors to overall LEI.
The changing tune of FOMC members has set the backdrop for this recent surge, as high inflation has pressured the Fed to start raising rates earlier. As some of the monetary policy changes are implemented, the second half of the interest rate spread, the fed funds rate, should pick up and begin to close this gap. But for now the preceding bump in the 10-year yield from expectations has allowed the interest rate spread to widen. This week, we learned that, at its March 16 meeting, the Fed decided to raise the upper end of the target range for the fed funds rate 25 bps to 0.50%. The dot plot, used to outline the trajectory for interest rates, shifted up significantly as the median forecaster in March expected 175 bps of rate hikes over the course of the year, while in December only 75 bps were expected. We currently look for the FOMC to hike rates by 150 bps in full-year 2022 and by an additional 75 bps in 2023.
Labor market shaping up, lots of orders to ship out
Another indicator that was flashing green in February was average weekly hours for the manufacturing sector, bumping the headline up 0.17pp. Along with a 0.14pp contribution from jobless claims, this bodes well for the labor force recovery. Although jobless claims dragged down the headline index in January, coming off of a record low in December, February's monthly average of jobless claims was around 15K lower than January. After seeing some weakness last fall, nonfarm payrolls have surprised to the upside more recently, putting levels within 1.4% of their pre-pandemic peak. This has pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.8%, which signals a tight labor market, and a rising participation rate has pointed to a much-needed return of some employees back to the workforce.
High demand is also what may be lengthening employees hours, as the ISM new orders index rose3.8 points to 61.7 in February, a ve-month high. This led to a 0.13pp contribution from the ISM new orders index over the month. The ISM manufacturing survey also saw the backlog of orders sub-index rise by the most since early 2011. Industrial production for February also supported strength in manufacturing, as factory output rose 1.2% over the month, its largest gain since last October. Provided supply chains continue to see incremental improvement, these developments suggest manufacturing workers will be busy in the next few months as they fill new orders as well as chip awaypast orders.
Consumers' spirits & stocks are dropping
The deterioration in the S&P 500 occurred alongside a slump in consumer expectations in February. There is plenty to weigh on both market and consumer expectations. Longstanding inflation and supply chain issues took a turn for the worse with Russia'sinvasion of Ukraine. While consumer confidence has been buoyed by a strong labor market, shielding it from complete fallout, theUniversity of Michigan's consumer sentiment index has dropped to a 10-year low. This contributed to consumer expectations knocking down headline LEI by 0.14pp, its seventh straight negative contribution. Since the S&P 500 index's high in early January, which sat right under 4,800 points, the index has given back around 400points and has spent most of mid-February to today within the 4,200-4,400 point range. As a result, stock prices weighed on theLEI, subtracting 0.13pp from the overall leading index. Although this may look dismal for the consumer outlook, one of the hallmarks of the pandemic age has been that consumers' feelings and actions have not always aligned. First-quarter spending has already surprised to the upside so far, with January spending coming in hotter than expected. As of our most recent (March11) forecast, we see real personal consumption rising at a 2.5%annualized rate in Q1 followed by a weaker 0.8% annualized increase in Q2. For full-year real PCE, we see a 2.6% increase, which still exceeds the average annual rate in the last cycle.
