In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire reveals a glaring LBMA price fix is wreaking havoc on the gold market, after a tidal wave of global physical demand.
The precious metals expert speaks on Russia's action to strengthen the Ruble with physical backing and whether increasing demand will be the hair-trigger for a global gold price reset.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.