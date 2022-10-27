Australian Inflation strides ahead to 7.3%, and a truly frightening 6.1% core rate.

This is likely to cause the Reserve Bank to panic hike. To reverse its previous slowing. However, there are very real risks to the property market involved here.

Australian Inflation

Could the Australian property market collapse?

Australian home prices just had their biggest quarterly loss on record, according to Domain.

There are no prizes for figuring out why, and we have been warning of this as well as the coming ’Surprise Recession” for the past year.

Just quickly,

Extreme inflation decaying investor confidence as it squeezes consumers against ratcheting higher RBA interest rate settings. The hangover effect from Covid stimulus and record low rate settings bringing forward future economic activity into 2020/21.

Consumers and businesses are seeing activity slow all around them, and are beginning to retrench. There is great uncertainty over geo-political flash points and the fast slowing global economic environment. The USA is in recession/depression, Europe is at war, and China has faltered back to modest growth levels.

All of these factors are a heavy weight to bear for investors to continue their previous frenzied buying. Prices have been dropping for many months now and everyone knows it.

While the RBA reduced its rate hike increments at the last meeting, it nonetheless continued to hike, and is unlikely to have expected the sharp jump just seen in the inflation rate. Of particular concern to the RBA, would be the core rate moving above 6%. This confirms that inflation is entrenched as a broad economy phenomenon, and at extreme levels.

While I would suggest that their rate hikes will only damage the economy further, and not influence this form of inflation which is driven by supply chain disruption, the RBA does not see it this way.

RBA Rate Hikes

We should therefore expect at least a resumption of the 50 point rate hikes at the next meeting. Though there is a risk of an even greater hike, given the media camouflage of the Melbourne Cup. Perhaps 75 points? Even a full 100 points?

Even at 25 points, severe further damage is being done to working families, small businesses and mortgage stress grows. Anything higher and we could see a complete walkaway from the property market by investors.

Adding to this, is the superannuation industry declaring it is keen to step up to quickly add 1 million homes to the market.

This is all turning into a perfect storm for property prices.

The trend in home prices is already badly down. The Australian services sector is already in contraction. The manufacturing sector just hit a 14 month low. Inflation is extreme. Home supply is about to be sharply ramped up. And the RBA will continue to hike aggressively despite economic pain.

After every boom, there is always a bust. Australia just had one of its biggest property booms in history.

Perhaps Australia is immediately faced with one of its worst ever property price collapses?

Market declines of 20% to 30%, are not uncommon across modern western economic history.