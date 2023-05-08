Share:

Outlook: It’s a light calendar this week, with focus on US inflation (Wednesday) and the Bank of England on Thursday. We also get Chinese CPI and merchandise trade, and on Friday, a plateful of British data (GDP, trade and industrial production).

We get April CPI this week, not expected to show much improvement, if any. That might mean it has already lost its influence in guessing the state of the overall economy (recession or not?) and the Fed’s thinking. The debate about the Fed’s next move haunts markets. Asset managers are deeply risk averse and yet the S&P is still up 7.7% year-to-date and the VIX is still down around 2021 levels.

We know that the annual inflation rate has been slowing for a full nine months, to 5% in March from 6% in Feb. The consensus forecast for April is the same 5%, although Treading Economics expects 4.9%. But then there are all those sticky price and trimmed mean details from various regional Feds that indicate the rate of decline is slowing and may hit a beck wall well over the Fed’s 2% target, like the Atlanta Fed’s latest at 4.7% from April 12 and 4.5% for core (it gets updated at 11 am on the day of the BLS release).

A big and growing problem is that the markets do not believe the Fed will keep rates higher for longer. As Authers reports in Bloomberg, “… fed funds futures now price a likelihood that over the next six meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, from now until January, we’ll see the equivalent of five 25-basis-point cuts to the rate (and plenty of other, more liquid markets are making much the same implicit prediction). Last week’s rate hike from the Fed, combined with a dip in expectations for next January, brought the gap to its widest in this cycle.” See the chart—the title tells it all.

As for the near-universal expectation among asset managers that we are headed toward recession, and therefore the rate cuts, this is not happening so far on the data front. Authers blames Covid. “The best word to explain why the economy is so infuriatingly difficult to read is ‘Covid.’ The shock has not finished working its way through the system and, in particular, the extra cash that landed in consumers’ wallets via stimulus payments hasn’t all been spent yet. Judging how the consumer will behave in unprecedented circumstances is nightmarishly difficult.”

He may be right.

Forecast: We are likely to tread water in FX all week and if anything is going to make waves, it may not be the stuff we already know is on the calendar.

A lot of barely-glimpsed things could well happen. For example, turmoil in the short end of the Treasuries (1 mo vs. 2 month) has been extreme and a debt ceiling deal will end all that. The US and China seem to appreciate that anxiety over the apparent conflict needs to get dialed back—the new Chinese foreign minister will meet with the US this week. Most of all China wants to cool down anti-Chinese sentiment in the US. One thing we are pretty sure about is a drop in the percentage of managers forecasting recession and bettors taking the side of massive rate cuts.

Tidbit: At the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting over the weekend, Mr. Buffett delivered his usual folksy wisdom, which he is allowed to do at age 92. This time he said “What gives you opportunities is other people doing dumb things. In the 58 years we’ve been running Berkshire, I’d say there has been a great increase in the number of people doing dumb things.”

Buffett also said “There is no option for any reserve currency other than the US dollar."

