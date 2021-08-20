US markets are being shaken by the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as most FOMC members want to start dialing back the bond purchases before the end of this year.
Louis Fed President Bullard even wants to see the Fed done with the QE program by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Will the Fed talk the walk?
Looking at how the Covid situation evolves right now, there is probably little chance of seeing the Fed done with the bond purchases within a quarter. On the contrary, there is a growing likelihood of seeing the actual Fed expectations soften in the coming months. What happened in New Zealand this week is a proof that things could change fast.
In this sense, worsening Covid news, soft economic data and deteriorating sentiment could convince the Fed members that removing support prematurely, as would say Jerome Powell, is not a good idea.
For now, the hawkish readjustments to the Fed policy boosts volatility in stock prices as the market is about to lose its main catalyzer of gains: the cheap liquidity. The Fed support was the major driver behind the impressive post-pandemic rally, the end of the support could be the end of it.
The VIX index jump more than 20% as a reaction to the Fed minutes, and it’s probably just a start before things get worse from September.
There is hope though: the threat of a taper tantrum is real and will likely keep the Fed reasonably dovish when it comes to a concrete action.
In the FX, we see the greenback advancing to the highest levels since November on the back of a clear hawkish shift in the Fed policy stance. The DXY has potential for at least a 5-7% recovery if the Fed walks the talk, which would bring us somewhere near the 98-100 region in the coming quarters, especially knowing that there is little chance we see other major central banks, such as the European Central Bank or the Bank of Japan shifting towards a less dovish policy view.
Gold remains offered near the $1800 per ounce, but rising volatility, and a further turmoil in equities could reverse the sentiment and trigger important gains in the yellow metal.
US crude, on the other hand, is now testing the $63 pb support and the next bearish target for the bears is $60 per barrel mark, where stands the 200-day moving average. The major catalyzer is the rising Covid worries and news of measures being taken to avoid a further contagion worldwide. Even the latest drawback in the US inventories couldn’t give a smile to the oil bulls, while the US inventories declined more than 3 million barrels last week, more than twice as much as the 1.5 million barrels penciled in by analysts. The actual mood points at deeper pullback in oil prices, and price recoveries could be interesting top selling opportunities for those targeting a return to the $60 pb mark.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebound remains capped below 1.1700 on sluggish USD
EUR/USD retraces from the 2021 lows to 1.1686, up 0.10% intraday, heading into Friday’s European session. The consolidation could be linked to the US dollar pullback from the highest levels since November 2020. German PPI can offer intermediate direction but covid/vaccine updates keep the driver’s seat.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
Gold: Bullish flag pattern in the making
Gold edged lower on Thursday and slipped to three-day lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The US dollar shot to over nine-month tops in reaction to Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes. COVID-19 jitters, the risk-off environment helped limit losses for the safe-haven metal.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?