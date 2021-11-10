Inflation Genie
The overwhelming consensus opinion is that the inflation genie escaped the bottle and will not be put back in.
The next CPI report is tomorrow morning. Here's the Econoday consensus.
Contrary opinion
My opinion is the same as that of the bond market. Despite a Huge Upward Surprise in Jobs on November 5, treasury yield dipped.
Earlier today I reported, Producer Prices Jump Another 0.6 Percent in October Yet Bonds Yield Dive
Yesterday we had an interesting bond market reaction in which yield on the long bond fell but yields on the short end rose and middle rose.
Forward looking, these are recessionary reactions.
CPI-year-over-year
Despite month-over-month increases of 0.9, 0.5, 0.3, and 0.4 percent in June, July, August, and September, the year-over-year rate has been flat.
There are easy comparisons for the next couple of months but then what?
CPI looking ahead
A year ago the CPI only rose 0.1 percent. So I do expect we will see another year-over-year high tomorrow. The comparison is just too easy.
Looking ahead a couple of months is another matter.
The Fed is tapering. The miraculous stock market rise has fueled demand for cars, electronics, and housing.
The inventory build has been massive. Third-quarter GDP was positive only because of an inventory build.
Belief that stocks and the Fed can do no wrong is perhaps the biggest bubble there is.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%.