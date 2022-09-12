We’re fast approaching the end of summer. While we may get some fine weather through September and October, the real heat will have gone. So much for the meteorological forecast. We can also expect a noticeable change in the markets once we get past US Labor Day on 5 th September. This is the unofficial ‘end of summer’ as schools restart and trading desks are fully manned for the first time in 10 weeks. Things will start to feel far more serious. It’s often noted that as trading volumes decline over the holiday period, volatility tends to rise which can contribute to some interesting market moves. This year has proved to be a good example.

Finding a bottom

The summer kicked off with all the major US stock indices finding a bottom after a five and a half month sell-off. Whether the mid-June lows prove to be the ultimate bottom or not is still unresolved. But just as investors were preparing for the worst, a powerful rally got underway which lasted two solid months during which time the S&P 500 bounced 19% off its lows. Many were unprepared for the turnaround, including those hedge funds that went into the summer short on equities. But a bounce looked overdue, even if it took the summer holidays to trigger it.

Recovering from trauma

The first half of this year proved to be highly traumatic for investors who had come to believe in a bull market which would last forever. The rally began towards the end of March 2020 following the devastating sell-off as the coronavirus pandemic kicked in. Once the rally took hold it continued unabated until November 2021. Cracks started to appear just after the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit a fresh all-time high. As tech stocks slipped, investors seemed reluctant to buy the dips as they had done over the previous 20 months. Then as 2022 got underway, the broader market peaked and retreated. Yet again, the buyers stayed away. Why the change of heart? Well, every major turning point requires a catalyst. In this case it was when it became apparent to even the US Federal Reserve that inflation wasn’t transitory, and that interest rates would have to rise.

Some perspective

The major US indices fell over the next five and a half months. From record highs to the mid-June lows the S&P 500 lost 24% while the NASADQ 100 fell 34%. To put this in perspective, amid the horror and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the indices lost 36% and 32% respectively. The big difference was that the 2020 sell-off lasted little more than a month, rather than the ‘death by 1,000 cuts’ experienced this year.

Recession and inflation

Over the last week or so the S&P 500 has given back around 5% of its summer gains. A bout of profit- taking seems reasonable given the speed and size of the rally. But if the expectation of higher borrowing costs were the catalyst for the sell-off, what was the trigger for the rally? Well, the prospect of a less aggressive stance on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve could have done the trick. This is based on two considerations: one, that the US economy is slowing, as is China, Europe, and the UK. Tightening monetary policy further as economic growth slows risks triggering a recession. The US is already ‘technically’ in recession as it has posted two consecutive quarters of negative Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Eventually the National Bureau of Economic Research will state whether this is ‘officially’ a recession. If so, the hope is that it will be short and shallow. But in the meantime, bullish investors hope that signs of slowing growth will stay the Fed’s hand on rate rises. The second factor at play is inflation, and recent speculation that it may have peaked. We have just seen a significant decline in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). With Headline CPI at 8.5% it is still more than four times the Fed’s target rate of 2%. But there are hopes that this may be a precursor to a period of disinflation. Such speculation is backed up by recent declines in energy prices, commodities, and housing.

Jackson Hole

There’s no Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting in August. But there is the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas, this is a forum for central bankers, finance ministers, and academics from around the world. Although meetings are closed to the media, officials talk with reporters throughout the day. More importantly, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a key speech on Friday. Market participants expect him to provide clues to the Fed’s thinking on future monetary policy. These have the potential to influence market direction until the next Fed meeting in September. Whatever Mr Powell says it could provide the trigger for the next significant market move.