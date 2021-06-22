European markets struggle to maintain momentum, with the FTSE helped by strength in energy and landlord stocks. Meanwhile, traders await fresh commentary from Fed chair Powell.

European markets tread water.

Fed commentary key, as Powell highlights growing inflation concerns.

Landlords and energy stocks help prop up the FTSE 350.

European markets are largely treading water in early trade, with the sharp gains seen in US and Asian markets failing to transmit into another positive session for the FTSE. Recent fears around Fed tightening remain prevalent despite yesterdays surge, with Jerome Powell due to broach the topic once again when he provides testimony this evening. Clearly the widely anticipated rise in inflation has been over and above the levels anticipated by the Fed, and with the economy on the rise markets will be fixated on just how that dynamic will change the outlook for monetary policy. Nonetheless, despite the recent dot plot shift at the Fed, they are expected to remain accommodative for some time yet.

Landlords are at the top of the pile in the UK this morning, with the likes of Land Securities, British Land, and Hammerson all gaining ground as we push towards a full economic reopening next month. Despite doubts over international travel, There is a great deal of confidence over the ability to reopen the economy next month, with landlords finally able to breathe a sigh of relief as a result. Meanwhile, energy stocks are enjoying a welcome boost in early trade, with the price of Brent crude hitting a two-year high this morning. While global travel remains depressed, the transition towards renewables could see majors limit their production ahead of any tangible decline in demand for crude. A 2.6 million barrel decline in Cushing stocks highlight the tightening supply/demand dynamic, with inventories already at the lowest level in 15-months.

Ahead of the open we expect the Dow Jones to open 12 points lower, at 33,865.