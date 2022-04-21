Key highlights

Japan's ruling coalition agreed on a supplementary budget to support lower-income households and small firms, signaling more spending for the heavily indebted nation as it battles inflationary pressures for the first time in decades. In the first phase, PM Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party-led government aims to set out relief measures worth 1.5 trillion yen.

The yen's recent declines have been driven by fundamentals and would be no reason for Japan to change its economic policy, including the central bank's ultra-low interest rates, a senior IMF official said.

Eurozone inflation in March was marginally lower than earlier reported, the EU's statistics office said, but still at record highs because of a surge in the cost of energy. The EU's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.4% m-o-m in March for a 7.4% y-o-y increase.

USD/INR movement

The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 76.28 levels. The pair traded within a range of 76.09 to 76.3575 levels and closed the day at 76.1450 levels. The USDINR pair ended down tracking weakness in the US dollar globally ahead of the global finance ministers' meet today and inflows into domestic equity markets. Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell both speak on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund’s spring meeting later, an event that has gathered the world’s central bankers at a time when inflation is running amok globally.

Global currency updates

The pound traded slightly higher against the US dollar on an easing in dollar index and improved market sentiments. There is little cause for optimism at the moment, especially as the UK economy faces mounting headwinds due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, today market traders will further take cues from the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's appearance at an event in Washington DC amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the UK.

Euro traded higher against the US dollar tracking weakness in the dollar index and improved global risk sentiments. Adding to that, hawkish comments from ECB officials provided an additional boost to the euro currency. Policymaker Pierre Wunsch told Bloomberg that policy rates could turn positive this year and ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos noted that he was expecting the QE to end in July to pave the way for a rate hike. Also, later today, ECB President Christine Lagarde's appearance at the IMF Springs Meetings will be eyed for further impetus.

Bond market

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due to make a speech later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.855% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved higher to 2.896%. The domestic bond market yields too rose due to global cues as the 10-year benchmark closed 4 basis points higher at 7.145 levels today. Overall movement registered in the yields of sovereign securities curve remained between 3-7 basis points.

Equity market

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 continued to rise for a second straight day led by gains across IT stocks and heavyweights stocks. Broader markets also strengthened, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1.1% and its smallcap counterpart 1.6%. Indian stocks indices ended higher with the Sensex ended 1.53% higher at 57,911.68 while the Nifty rose 1.49% to settle at 17,392.60. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID infections in parts of the world remained on investors' radar.

Evening sunshine

"Focus to be on the ECB President Lagarde, Fed Chair Powell, and BoE Gov Bailey's Speeches due later today."

European stocks traded slightly higher as investors keep an eye on developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine. U.S. stock futures advanced as investors continued to monitor a steady stream of corporate earnings results against a backdrop of elevated inflation and further Fed policy tightening. Major central banks’ leaders, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will speak at the IMF-World Bank meeting later today. It is expected that Powell would lock the expectation for a 50-basis points rate hike in his speech, which markets have already priced in. Laggard will likely raise concerns about inflation and probably be considered more hawkish on the monetary policy.