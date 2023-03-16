Share:

Banking fears ease, with markets moving higher despite a 50-basis point rate hike from the ECB, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

European stocks head higher despite ECB rate hike

“European markets are on the front foot as we close out a day that has seen both the Swiss and European Central Banks step in to ease contagion concerns in the banking sector. The $53.7 billion SNB liquidity pledge provided to the beleaguered Credit Suisse bank helped lift sentiment into the ECB rate decision, with Cristine Lagarde doing her best to allay fears that others may be in trouble. Part of this newfound confidence comes in response to Lagarde’s insistence that the 2008 crisis has resulted in a significantly more stable and better-equipped financial services industry. Nonetheless, the gains seen today should continue to be taken against the backdrop of significant risk and uncertainty, with ECB vice-president Luis de Guindos recently warning that some EU banks will be adversely affected by higher interest rates. ”

Will the ECB lay the groundwork for the Fed

“In a week that has seen traders struggle with the concept of whether to buy the dollar for its haven role, or sell it on the premise of a more dovish Fed, today has highlighted the potential for a similarly hawkish take from Powell next Wednesday. Markets are currently pricing in a 79% chance that the Fed will hike by 25-basis points, with pre-meeting volatility likely to further impact those expectations. Nonetheless, what this week has shown us is just how detrimental higher interest rates have been to a sector which many believed were desperate for such a move. The pressure is on to cut rates as soon as possible, but the task for now is to stabilise things to allow for further tightening in a bid to drive down inflation first. ”

