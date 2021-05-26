Yet another quiet session has seen the FTSE 100 hover between gains and losses, while US markets have erred on the cautiously positive side.

Weaker bank stocks have dragged the FTSE 100 lower on a day of little news, with European markets similarly affected by some late-month ennui. Overall investors appear to be fairly content with the outlook for policy, and inflation concerns have certainly receded for the time being. This will mean that further gains in bank stocks based off hopes of rising yields will be cancelled out for the time being, resulting in banks joining in the list of stocks that have struggled to find a catalyst to keep rising. Short-term pain is likely for mining stocks as well if the surge in commodity prices continues to cool, mainly due to increasing supply coming online.

It has been a similarly dull session in the US, which has seen the Dow gain 60 points but without much conviction. It certainly hasn’t been much of a celebration for the index, which turns 125 today, since the week has been bereft of major economic data while earnings season has all but ended. Investors will be left hoping that durable goods, initial claims and GDP growth revisions can bring some form of volatility into play.