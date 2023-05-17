Share:

Despite some further signs of cooling labour demand, US labour markets remain historically tight. The Fed is making gradual progress towards price stability, but the overall labour market conditions remain too tight for comfort.

JOLTs job openings have fallen around 2.4 million below the March 2022 peak, but remain another 2.6 million above February 2020 levels. Weekly jobless claims and involuntary layoffs have begun to pick up over the past few months, which we expect to continue as weakening credit development points towards modest GDP contraction in H2.

And while employment growth is now also clearly cooling, the 6M moving average nonfarm payrolls growth still hovered at a healthy level of 278k in April even after accounting for the negative revisions to February and March data.

The household survey, which counts the number of workers rather than the number of jobs, was weaker. This suggests the same workers are taking on several jobs, as many serviceproviding sectors still suffer from labour shortages. This year’s private sector labour gains have been heavily concentrated on leisure & hospitality, education & health care and business services sectors. This reflects the broader global development, where the services sector remains the primary driver of growth and inflation over manufacturing.

Since last November, recovering labour force participation has complemented cooling labour demand in easing wage inflation pressures. The recovery stalled in April, however, and the unemployment rate fell back to multi-decade lows at 3.4%.

As such, wage inflation has also remained fast. Average hourly earnings growth picked up to 0.5% m/m SA, while the Q1 Employment Cost Index showed wages and salaries rising at a pace of 1.2% q/q. For the Fed, an annualized pace of wage inflation around 3% would be consistent with 2% inflation, but for the time being, the pace still hovers closer to 5%.

Growth in wage sum, which is a key driver of nominal consumption, picked up to 0.65% m/m in April – the fastest since last July. While strong private consumption, illustrated by the upbeat core retail sales in April, is a positive development in light of the recession fears, it also suggests demand-driven inflation pressures have likely remained too strong.

Leading indicators have painted a mixed picture. PMI employment indices ticked higher both in manufacturing and services, remaining firmly in growth territory. NFIB small business survey was less upbeat, as indicators for both realized employment and wage development weakened and hiring plans remained low. But even so, an elevated share of companies reported trouble filling open positions. In May, the Empire Manufacturing Index showed improving employment conditions despite the sharp decline in the headline index.

Overall, while we look for further cooling in labour market conditions over the coming months, the current situation leaves little room to speculate with the Fed cutting rates in the near future. We think the Fed is likely to maintain monetary policy moderately restrictive for now, and forecast the first rate cuts only in early 2024.

