US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 110.360.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 87.70.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 8 ticks and trading at 132.22.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 17 ticks Higher and trading at 3915.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1716.60. Gold is 36 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher as well. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Spanish IBEX exchange which is fractionally Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Brainard Speaks at 12:35 PM EST. Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the Bonds and Gold were both trading Lower and that is usually indicative of an Upside Day. The markets however had other plans as the Dow dropped 173 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning when we first viewed the markets we were pleasantly surprised as the markets were poised to advance. This is what we usually see after a three-day holiday weekend in the United States. But as teh saying goes "all that glitters isn't Gold." The markets initially surged Higher but after 12 noon it was apparent that the markets would retreat, and they did. The Dow dropped 173 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today the only real economic news that we have is the Fed Beige Book out at 2 PM. The rest of the session will have various Fed members speaking.