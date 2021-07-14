I do take pleasure in being a Kiwi on many levels, one of which is the refreshing habit Kiwis have of telling it like it is. Life really is much simpler when people say what they mean in this Kiwi's mind. Clearly, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) feel the same as they took the monetary meat cleaver to quantitative easing in the just-announced Monetary Policy Decision.

The minutes are efficiently released with the decision, and the RBNZ has taken the "least regrets" decision to cease their quantitative easing programme from next week. No multi-month hand-holding and fluffy language or first date hints. From next week they stop. Now that's what I call a taper. To be sure, the RBNZ is still dovish. The MPC expect spikes in inflation in the coming months to be transitory, aka the Fed. Inflation will run below target in the medium term, so we can expect interest rates to remain lower for longer.

Those details were lost on the markets, though, as traders looked at the headlines and promptly sent the Kiwi higher, proving that the flightless bird has wings. NZD/USD jumped 0.85% to 0.7005, and AUD/NZD falling 0.70% to 1.0650. Whether the market looks below the bonnet of the statement and sustains those gains is another story, of course. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell begins his two-day congressional testimony tonight, and much will depend on how transitionally transitional he is on inflation after yesterday's blockbuster US CPI data.

Before we come to that, it is worth noting that French and German CPI's yesterday both came in on expectations, with no signs of overheating in Europe. But let's be honest, only the German's, Austrian's and Dutch have been worried about that in Europe at any time in the last 20 years. The sharp divergence between the US and French/German CPI prints saw EUR/USD unceremoniously bashed overnight.

Circling back to the US and inflation, Core Inflation exploded higher (as did the headline), to 4.50% overnight, the highest since 1991 apparently. Spiralling used car prices accounted for a goodly proportion of the increase, and once rental car companies stop buying them, they should mollify. However, rents and other measures also increased, with oil prices impacting the headline number. Fast-moving small business surveys and GDP Nowcasts also suggest that pricing pressures remain in the US, making it harder to maintain the Fed's transitory versus sticky inflation mantra.

Reading two well-respected sets of economists I follow overnight and this morning on the US inflation data, the tomato tomatoes, transitory or sticky inflation outlook is as stark as ever. Like a bi-partisan bill in Congress, they are as far apart as ever. Never has it been harder to ask how many economists it takes to change a lightbulb. The answer is many or none. The lights are now all LEDs with long lives, so they have to go away and adjust their models. But hang you say, that's not a real answer. Exactly.

Mr. Powell should give us some insight into his and the Fed's thinking this evening. And depending on what he says, the US bond market malaise, only gently interrupted overnight, may or may not continue. Similarly, the overnight US Dollar gains post-inflation data may, or may not, continue. Another juicy inflation reading for July could make August's Jackson Hole symposium and the September FOMC key inflection points for financial markets for 2021. The Fed doesn't have the RBNZ luxury of deciding to tell the market's they're tapering from next week. It would be good for vol though.

Nowhere is probably going to be more nervous that the Fed finally blinks than Asia. With much of the region from Australia to Japan down the Covid-19 rabbit hole, emerging Asia, in particular, is in no position to tighten monetary policy to maintain those soft US Dollar pegs if the US monetary policy direction starts diverging from the still ultra-soft one across Asia. The China RRR cut on Friday muddies those waters more, although I suspect China is quite happy to see some Yuan weakness.

The data releases came thick and fast for the Asia Pacific this morning but didn't set the world on fire. Australia's Westpac Consumer Confidence rose slightly despite the soon to be extended Sydney lockdown. South Korean employment held steady at 3.70%, while Japan's Reuters Tankan Index rose slightly to 25% for July, with exports rising but domestic demand fading. Similarly, Singapore's Q2 Advanced GDP fell by 2.0%, indicating its recovery is slowing. Fitch overnight downgraded the Philippines credit rating outlook to negative, and the Bank of Indonesia Governor revised the country's GDP outlook lower for 2021 this week.

All-in-all, Asia has a few challenges now. A potentially slowing recovery across the region as higher prices, components shortages and logistical challenges bite. ASEAN continues to face a Covid-19 nightmare which is now a real danger to growth forecasts. Malaysia can also throw in a messy political situation that is impressive, even by its Game of Thrones standards.

The last thing ASEAN and Asia, in general, need right now is the prospect of tightening monetary policy in the US, when policy settings in Asia can and must remain ultra-easy. Hopefully, the region dodges a Fed bullet tonight, but if Mr. Powell talks taper, we could be in for an extended period of Asian currency and equity weakness.

Inflation data from India this afternoon may give more inflationary/stagflationary food for thought as it emerges from its Covid-19 tragedy. UK inflation today will probably print benignly around 2.20% YoY, with the PPI and RPI data holding more interest, particularly with the government pushing on for full reopening from next week. Sterling could get an inflationary jolt higher. Finally, spare a thought for the Turkish Central Bank Governor, who announces the latest TCMB Rate Decision this evening. Undoubtedly the most thankless job in central banking.

Asian equities edge lower

Wall Street closed slightly lower overnight, as stellar bank earnings results could not overcome the nerves caused by much higher than forecast US inflation data. Markets seem determined to wait for the Powell congressional testimony this evening before deciding whether more decisive inflation-related surgery is required. The net effect has been to push Asian markets lower after previous solid sessions, as investors take some risk off the table.

Muddying the waters have been more geopolitical noises between China and the US overnight. Hong Kong appears to be funnelling China IPOs towards Hong Kong, while President Biden warned about the risks of US companies doing business in Hong Kong and other parts of the Mainland. It seems more restrictions are on the way from the US, and combined with US inflation nerves, the Shanghai Composite has eased by 0.80%, with the CSI 300 falling 0.90%. Hong Kong is also 0.80% lower.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 has eased by 0.30% and the Kospi by 0.20%. Taipei is flat, with Singapore and Kuala Lumpur down 0.20%, with Jakarta and Bangkok reducing by 0.30%. By contrast, a federal support package for lockdown-hit Sydney and NSW has steadied the ship in Australia, with both the ASX 200 and All Ordinaries 0.10% higher.

European equities are likely to play catchup to Wall Street overnight and open slightly lower today. But the overriding impression I have is that today's gentle retreat in Asia looks more precautionary. That sentiment could change this evening if Mr. Powell starts saying taper too much, in which case, Asian markets are likely to have a tough day at the office tomorrow.

The US Dollar rallies on US inflation data

The title says it all as much higher than expected US inflation data saw tapering sentiment rise sharply, pushing the US Dollar higher across the board. That sentiment saw the overnight US 30-year bond auction underwhelm but overall, the reaction of US bond yields to the inflation data would have disappointed inflation vigilantes.

The dollar index rose 0.60% to 92.77, with some long-covering in Asia pushing it slightly lower to 92.72 today. The index now lies just below resistance, and a small gap on the charts, at 92.85. A daily close above 92.90 sets up a retest of 93.50 by the end of the week. That likely requires Chairman Powell to play the game, though.

Benign French and German inflation data and massively higher US inflation data saw the Euro torpedoed by monetary policy divergence expectations. EUR/USD tumbled by 0.70% to 1.1775, near its overnight low and where it remains today. The single currency is now in danger of retesting 1.1700, setting up further losses to below 1.1600. Resistance is now distant at 1.1900. GBP/USD fell in sympathy by 0.50% to 1.3820, just above support at 1.3800. It remains enclosed in a 1.3700 to 1.3900 range between its 100 and 200-day moving averages. I am waiting for a break of either to signal its next directional move.

NZD/USD has held onto its 1.0% gain post-RBNZ this morning as the mighty Kiwi rests at 0.7020. In the broader picture, NZD/USD needs to break either 0.6900 or 0.7100 to signal its next directional move. I still need to remit NZD to pay the landscape gardeners; that's as good a signal that Kiwi is going higher than my readers need.

In Asia, the US Dollar remains near its highs versus the Won, Ringgit, Baht, Rupiah, and Rupee. The first three look most vulnerable to further losses due to a combination of Asia recovery fears or Covid-19 fallout. USD/CNY remains comfortably mid-range between 4.4600 and 4.4900 for now, with the focus falling on regional Asia.

As I have touched on at the start of today's note, regional Asia is now acutely vulnerable to a change in perceptions about the US tightening cycle. You can actually roll that out across the major currency space tonight as well. The fact that US bonds hardly moved overnight after the US inflation data suggests to me that the US Dollar4 rally will be sh0ort-lived if Mr. Powell stays transitional at his testimony tonight, However, if that t-word emerges in the wrong context, the US Dollar will rally strongly, and Asian currencies are set to suffer more than most.

Oil rallies but remains range-bound

With no news from the OPEC+ standoff, markets took their cues elsewhere. In this case, the IEA suggested that oil production needed to rise in tandem with the world recovery. US API crude inventories fell again by 4 million barrels. The US inflation data suggested the economy was firing on all cylinders and will need more oil in the months ahead.

All of that5 combined to send Brent crude higher by 1.60% to $76.40 a barrel, and WTI higher by 1.40% to $75.10 a barrel. Oil has moved sideways in Asia, but markets remain confined in a broad but choppy range in the bigger picture. Oil is unlikely to break out of its July highs until some clarity appears over resolving the Saudi Arabia/UAE production standoff. Markets likely have residual fears that the longer the situation remains unresolved, the more likely OPEC+ discipline is expected to fade or fracture, opening up the taps to a production free-for-all.

In the meantime, Brent crude has resistance at $78.00 a barrel, with pullbacks limited to $74.00 a barrel. WTI has resistance at $77.00 a barrel, with any pullbacks likely to be limited to $73.00 a barrel.

Gold might be finding its inflation mojo

Gold held up surprisingly well overnight after the US CPI data propelled the US Dollar higher and lifted long-dated US bond yields slightly. That should give some comfort to bullish investors that gold may finally be regaining its inflation hedging mojo after being an inverse US Dollar play for the past few weeks.

Gold finished almost unchanged at $1808.00 an ounce overnight, a solid performance given the broader US Dollar strength. It has advanced in Asia, rising to $1813.00 an ounce, perhaps benefitting from some flows out of regional equities and into safety. Gold remains confined to a narrow $1800.00 to $1820.00 range for now, but the overnight performance suggests the downside looks solid now, and it should find support on dips to $1790.00 an ounce.

As with everything else, the next directional move lies with Jerome Powell in Congress tonight. If he remains transitional in his inflation outlook and unconcerned about tapering, US bond yields and the US Dollar will fall, which should lift gold towards resistance. A hawkish Powell is likely to postpone the rally, but gold looks to be well supported on dips, as previously stated.