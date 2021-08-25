Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns

Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.

Wall Street stocks eked out gains. The DOW finished at 35,380 (35,375). The S&P 500 settled at 4,487 (4,485).

Data released yesterday saw New Zealand’s Q2 Retail Sales climb 3.3% from a previous rise of 2.5%, beating estimates at 2.4%. Japan’s BOJ Core CPI was up at 0.2% from 0.1% and forecasts at 0.1%. Germany’s Final Q2 GDP rose 1.6%, beating expectations for a 1.5% rise. The US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index in August slid to 9 from July’s 27 and lower than estimates at 25. US July New Home Sales jumped to 708,000 units from June’s 676,000, beating forecasts at 698,000 units.

NZD/USD – The Kiwi kept its wings, soaring highest amongst its peers, gaining 0.81% against the Greenback to 0.6948 from 0.6892 yesterday. Bloomberg News reported that RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby revealed that the officials considered a 0.5% rate increase last week but held off when New Zealand went into lockdown.

AUD/USD – The Aussie extended its gains, boosted by the rise in its smaller cousin, the Kiwi as the Greenback eased further against its rivals. AUD/USD closed at 0.7258, up 0.67%.

EUR/USD – The shared currency grinded a further 0.12% against the Greenback to settled at 1.1758 in late New York (1.1743 yesterday). The market’s risk-on mode and an overall weaker Dollar lifted the Euro. The rise in the US 10-year bond yield prevented further gains.

USD/CNH – Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) the Dollar slid further to close at 6.4695, (6.4770 yesterday) a near 3-week low. The drop in the USD/CNH pair led to a lower Greenback against the Asian and EM Currencies.

On the Lookout: While the economic calendar releases today are light, expect FX volatility to remain elevated as we edge closer to the Jackson Hole Symposium. A few minutes ago, New Zealand released its July Trade Balance, which turned into a Deficit from June’s Surplus. NZ’s July Trade balance came out at -NZD 402 million, from a downwardly revised +NZD 245 million (+NZD 261 million), underwhelming median estimates at +NZD 100 million. The NZD/USD slipped to 0.6937 (0.6948). Other data scheduled for release today are Australia’s Q2 Construction Work Done (f/c at 2.5% from 2.4% - ACY Finlogix).

(Source: Forexfactory.com)

Japan follows with its June Final Leading Economic Index (no f/c, previous was 102.6). Europe kicks off with Switzerland’s August Economic Index (no f/c previous was 42.8), German IFO Business Climate for August (f/c 100.4 from 100.8 – ACY Finlogix). The US rounds up the day’s reports with its July Headline Durable Goods Orders (f/c -0.3% from 0.8%) and Core Durable Goods Orders (f/c 0.5% from 0.3% - Finlogix).

Trading Perspective: The Dollar’s three-day retreat was to correct its overbought position heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium. We can expect any further Greenback losses to be limited. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) has retreated to 92.87 from 93.45 at the start of the week. Good support at the 92.80 should hold which will limit the advance of the Greenback’s Rivals.

NZD/USD – The Kiwi fell back following the surprise results of New Zealand’s Trade balance which went into a Deficit from a Surplus. A small surplus was expected. NZD/USD slid to 0.6934 from 0.6948 open where it found some support. Immediate support lies at 0.6925 followed by 0.6905 and 0.6885. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6970 (overnight high 0.6966) and 0.7000. Look for consolidation in a likely range between 0.6910-0.6960. Prefer to sell rallies. The Kiwi’s up-move is a tad overdone.

AUD/USD – The Aussie renewed its advance against the Greenback after its belting last week saw a low at 0.7106. AUD/USD finished at 0.7256 in New York. Currently the Aussie is trading at 0.7257. Immediate resistance lies at 0.7070 (overnight high 0.7271) followed by 0.7300. Immediate support can be found at 0.7225 and 0.7205. Look for a likely range today between 0.7220-0.7270. Prefer to sell rallies.

EUR/USD – The Euro continues to grind higher against the overall weaker US Dollar. The shared currency finished at 1.1758, up 0.12%. Immediate resistance lies at 1.1765, which is the overnight high. The next resistance level is found at 1.1790. Immediate support can be found at 1.1730 (overnight low 1.1727) and 1.1700. Look for the Euro to trade in a likely range between 1.1720-70. Prefer to sell rallies to 1.1770 today.

USD/CNH – The Dollar extended its slide against China’s Offshore Yuan to 6.4695 from 6.4775 yesterday. The USD/CNH pair began the week at 6.5000. The Dollar has slumped from a high at 6.5050 a week ago to 6.4645 (overnight low). Immediate support lies at 6.4650 (overnight low at 6.4645) and 6.4620. Immediate resistance can be found at 6.4740 followed by 0.4790. Look to buy dips in a likely 6.4650-6.4750 range.