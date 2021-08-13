Summary: New Zealand’s “flightless bird”, the Kiwi sprouted wings as the Dollar eased after US CPI growth slowed in July. The US Labour Department reported that the Headline Consumer Price Index increased 0.5% in July after rising 0.9% in June. On a monthly basis, the fall (from 0.9% to 0.5%) was the biggest since May 2020. Core CPI (excluding food and energy) dropped 0.3%, lower than estimates of 0.4% (m/m). The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield settled two basis points lower to 1.33%. A popular gauge of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of foreign currencies, the 5majors with the NZD/USD pair advancing 0.52% to 0.7041 (0.7005). Despite an unexpected rise in Covid cases in Australia’s second largest state, Victoria, the AUD/USD pair rebounded to settle 0.42% higher at 0.7375 (0.7345 yesterday). The retreat in the Greenback saw the Euro recover from an overnight and fresh April low at 1.1706 to 1.1742 in late New York (1.1717 open yesterday). Sterling rose 0.23% to 1.3867 (1.3837). The Greenback slipped against the Japanese Yen to 110.42 (110.58) weighed by lower US bond yields. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the US Dollar fell the most. The Greenback tumbled 1.07% against the Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 33.12 from 33.47 yesterday while USD/SGD eased 0.25% to 1.3560 (1.3595). USD/CNH slid to finish at 6.4765 from 6.4875. Commodities rose. Gold soared 1.5 % higher to USD 1,752.5 (USD 1,728.95).

(Source: Forexfactory.com)

Wall Street stocks ended with gains. The DOW was last at 35,489 (35,248) while the S&P 500 settled 0.25% higher to 4,448 (4,438). Global bond yields mostly eased in tandem with those in the U.S. Data released yesterday saw Australia’s Westpac Bank Consumer Confidence slide to -4.4% in August from +1.5% in July as lockdowns were extended in NSW and Victoria. Germany’s Final CPI in July matched forecasts at 0.9% on a month-to-month basis. China’s New Loans fell to CNY 1080 billion from a previous CNY 2120 billion.

NZD/USD – The Kiwi outperformed, soaring 0.52% against the Greenback to finish at 0.7043 from its opening yesterday at 0.7005. NZD/USD hit an overnight peak at 0.7389 before easing in late New York. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) releases its Q3 Inflation Expectations later today (1.00 pm Sydney).

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler rebounded from its overnight lows at 0.7323 on the back of an overall weaker Greenback to finish at 0.7375 in New York. Overnight high traded for the Australian Dollar was 0.7389.

EUR/USD – rallied to settle 0.20% higher at 1.1742 in late New York trade. Germany’s Final CPI matched forecasts, rising 0.9%, unchanged from the previous climb. The shared currency hit an overnight high at 1.1754 before easing.

USD/JPY – the Dollar slid against the Japanese Yen to 110.42 from 110.58 yesterday. Overnight the USD/JPY pair traded to a low at 110.31 before rallying in late New York. The main catalyst was the two-basis point drop in the US 10-year Treasury yield.

On the Lookout: Apart from the data releases, Federal Reserve officials were on the wires again throughout the North American trading day. They were debating on the timing of when to trim the US central bank’s USD 120 billion monthly bond purchases. Markets will continue to tune into this debate. Meantime, data just released this morning saw New Zealand’s Food Price Index (food inflation) in July climb 2.8% on an annual basis, matching June’s rise of 2.8%. NZD/USD did not move on the news. Next up is Japan’s July PPI report (m/m f/c 0.5% from 0.6%; y/y forecast 5% from 5% - ACY Finlogix). Australia follows with its August Consumer Inflation Expectations (no forecasts, previous was 3.7%). New Zealand releases its Q3 Business Inflation Expectations (no f/c, previous was 2.05%). The UK releases a plethora of data, beginning with UK Preliminary Q3 GDP (f/c 4.8% from 3.6%), UK June Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.8%; y/y f/c 9.4% from 20.6%), UK June Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c 0.4% from -0.1%; y/y f/c 13.5% from 27.7%); UK Construction Output (y/y f/c 32% from 56.5%). The Eurozone follows with its Euro Area Industrial Production for June (m/m f/c -0.2% from -1%; y/y f/c 10.4% from 20.5%). The US rounds up the day’s reports with US Headline PPI (m/m f/c 0.6% from 1%; y/y f/c 7.3% from 7.3%), US Core CPI (m/m f/c 0.5% from 1%; y/y f/c 5.6% from 5.6%). US Weekly Unemployment Claims follows (f/c 375,000 from 385,000).

Trading Perspective: The Greenback eased after climbing against its rivals at the start of the week. The robust US Jobs report coupled with hawkish Fed speak on the timing of its bond tapering program boosted the Greenback. A softer inflation report and further debate from Fed officials saw the US Dollar and bond yields slip. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that the US central bank could reduce its crisis-era support for the economy but that it may take a few months for the job market to recover enough. The Kiwi’s outperformance precedes next week’s RBNZ policy meeting where the New Zealand central bank may start their hiking cycle soon. Immediately ahead is tonight’s US Producer Price Index report which will shine further light on where US inflation sits. Forecasts are for an easing in producer prices. If US PPI fall less than expected, the Greenback will bounce back. Otherwise, we may see further USD retreat. FX should keep an eye on the bond markets for a guide.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler rallied in true Battler fashion, supported by its robust little cousin the Kiwi, and an overall weaker Greenback. The AUD/USD pair rebounded off its overnight low at 0.7323 to finish 0.42% higher at 0.7375. The rise in coronavirus cases in New South Wales and Victoria have not abated and this will keep a lid to the Aussie. Immediate resistance lies at 0.7390 (overnight high 0.7389) followed by 0.7410. Strong resistance can be found at 0.7420. Immediate support can be found at 0.7345 followed by 0.7315. Look for consolidation in a likely 0.7320-0.7390 range today. Prefer to sell rallies.

NZD/USD – The Kiwi soared to hit an overnight and 3-day high at 0.7062 before easing to settle at 0.7043 in early Asia. NZD/USD has immediate resistance at 0.7060 followed by 0.7090. Immediate support can be found at 0.7020 followed by 0.6990. Expect a choppy consolidation session with the likely range today between 0.7015-0.7075. Prefer to sell rallies on the Kiwi today. As former FX traders, we always got a kick out of selling that Bird!

(Source: Finlogix.com)

EUR/USD – The Euro traded in a subdued 1.1706-1.1754 range overnight. The shared currency closed at 1.1742 from its 1.1717 opening yesterday. The lower read in the US CPI contrasted with Germany’s inflation data where CPI matched expectations and were higher than the previous report. On the day, immediate resistance lies at 1.1760 (overnight high 1.1754) followed by 1.1790. Immediate support can be found at 1.1710 (overnight low 1.1706) followed by 1.1680. Look for consolidation in a likely trade today between 1.1700- 1.1760. Prefer to sell rallies. A stronger Greenback could see this currency pair break lower.

USD/JPY – Despite a two-basis drop in the US 10-year bond yield, the USD/JPY eased mildly to 110.42 from 110.58 yesterday. Overnight low traded was 110.31. Immediate support lies at 110.30 followed by 110.00 and then 109.70. Immediate resistance can be found at 110.60 and 110.80 (overnight high 110.80). The next resistance is found at 111.10. For today, look for USD/JPY to trade in a range between 110.30 and 110.80. Am neutral on USD/JPY, just trade the range shag on this puppy too.