American stocks declined sharply on Tuesday as volatility in the financial market continued. The Dow Jones slipped by more than 400 points while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell by 330 points. Investors have been worried about the ongoing lockdowns in China and the thinning margins by most industrial companies. On Tuesday, General Electric said that it expects that its adjusted free cash flow will be negative in the second quarter. Its stock crashed by more than 12% after the news. On the other hand, technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported strong quarterly results. Tesla shares fell by more than 10% after Elon Musk’s decision to acquire Twitter.
The US dollar rose as global risks and the fear and greed index slipped to the fear level. Data published by Conference Board showed that consumer confidence declined from 107.6 to 107.3. This decline was worse than the median estimate of 108. Further data revealed that new home sales declined from 835k in February to 763k in March. Again, this drop was worse than the expected 765k. Meanwhile, the house price index rose from 1.6% to 2.1%. Durable goods orders rose by 0.8%. Still, these numbers will not change the Fed’s decision to be more hawkish.
The price of crude oil rose after Germany unveiled its plan to end its dependence on Russian oil. In a statement, the country’s economy minister said that it could end this dependence within days, after saying that it would take till the end of the year. In the statement, he said that the country now imports about 12% of oil from Russia, down from 35% since February. There was also optimism in China as government officials started ending the lockdown that has been going on in Shanghai. The EIA will publish the latest inventories data. After falling by over 8 million in the previous week, analysts expect that inventories rose to over 2.16 million barrels.
XBR/USD
The XBRUSD pair rose to a high of 104.97 in the overnight session. It rose above the 25-day moving average while the Stochastic oscillator is approaching the overbought level. The DeMarker indicator has moved above the oversold level. It is also between the important support and resistance levels at 95.03 and 114.17. Therefore, there is a possibility that the pair will resume the downward trend ahead of the latest EIA data.
EUR/JPY
The EURJPY pair declined sharply as investors predicted that the Bank of Japan will start tightening. It is trading at 135.86, which is below this month’s high of 140. On the four-hour chart, it has moved below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued its downward trend. The Average Directional Movement index has moved above 47. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair dropped sharply as the US dollar index continued rising. The pair is trading at 1.0660, which is below the important resistance level at 1.0753. It has moved below the dots of the Parabolic SAR indicator. Also, the pair is below the 25-day moving average while oscillators have kept falling. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.