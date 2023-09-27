Share:

EU mid-market update: King dollar reigns as Euro Zone M3 money supply records biggest drop in history; US stopgap bill to go before House on Fri.

Notes/observations

- European data disappointed as Germany GfK consumer confidence hit lowest since Apr 2023 and Euro Zone M3 money supply registered the biggest drop on record.

- China growth concerns un-alleviated after PBOC injected CNY412B of daily stimulus as part of open market operations (~$56B).

- Rising dollar continues pressure on global currencies as US govt shutdown fears yet to be cleared (vote passed the Senate and up for House vote on Fri) and expectations of a higher for longer rate environment. Senior officials from several Asian countries gave comment on state of FX. GBP and EUR hit 6-month lows against USD.

- Upcoming: At 08:30 ET, US prelim durable goods and Czech interest rate decision where expectations are for rates unchanged.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng out-performing at +0.4%. EU indices are -1.0% to +0.2%. US futures are +0.3-0.4%. Gold -0.2%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.9%, WTI +1.2%, TTF -2.4%; Crypto: BTC. -0.1%, ETH +0.2%

Asia

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY200B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY0B prior; Sells CNY417B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY378B prior; Net injects CNY412B v Net injects CNY170B prior.

- China state banks said to be selling dollars onshore to boost Yuan - financial press.

- China PBOC advisor: China able to achieve economic growth of slightly more than 5% this year - financial press.

- China reportedly extends tax breaks for small lending firms to end-2027 - press.

- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing: On Philippines removing barrier China installed in disputed waters; The islands are Chinese territory.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): Resolutely opposes US adding Chinese entities on export control list; US should immediately correct its wrongdoings.

- Thailand Central Bank (BOT) raised Interest Rate by 25bps to 2.50%; not expected.

- Ruling New Zealand Labour Party released fiscal plan: Pledges to return budget to surplus in 2026-27.

- New Zealand Fin Min Robertson: Balance sheet can absorb another external shock.

- New Zealand PM Hipkins said economic pressure on next gov't will be tight; Gov't releases fiscal plan.

- New Zealand RBNZ proposes tighter rules for overseas-owned insurers.

- Former RBA Gov MacFarlane says RBA revamp is 'huge risk' - Australia Press.

- Japan PM Kishida: said will create a tax break for domestic investments in strategic areas such as batteries, EVs and semiconductors.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) July 28th Minutes (2 decisions ago) stated it is important to continue with monetary easing to stably, sustainably hit price target.

- Australia Aug CPI Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.2%e; CPI (ex-volatile items) Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.8% prior.

- India Govt Official: Govt receipts and expenditure are on track with budget estimates.

- Indonesia reportedly banned e-commerce transactions on social media platforms, effective immediately - press.

Ukraine conflict

- Reportedly US senate short-term spending bill includes $4.5B for Ukraine - press.

Europe

- UK Govt Statement on Oil and Gas: Continued North Sea production is important for maintaining security of domestic supply.

- UK regulators approve Norwegian firm Equinor to develop its Rosebank oil and gas project in the North Sea.

- ECB’s Elderson (Netherlands, SSM): ECB rates have not necessarily peaked; There is still a lot of uncertainty.

- Reportedly some Spanish firms win new round in EU court fight over tax breaks - press.

- Swiss KOF Institute Updates Autumn Economic Forecasts: Domestic economy providing support while foreign trade weakens.

- German Institutes reportedly see 2025 GDP growth at 1.5% - German press.

Americas

- US restricts imports from three further Chinese companies connected to forced labor - financial press.

- US Senate bill to avoid government shutdown secures enough votes to clear procedural hurdle; House to vote on stopgap bill with border measure 'probably' on Friday, Sept 29th.

- US judge finds Former President Trump liable of civil fraud in case claiming that he inflated his assets by billions to fool banks, ahead of Oct 2nd trial.

- Las Vegas Culinary Union members vote to authorize strike; Now authorized to call for a strike any day.

- Writers Guild of America (WGA) approve deal with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers, includes Disney and Netflix); To end five-month-old strike as of 3:01AM ET on Wed, Sept 27th.

- Argentina Econ Min Massa said govt plans to give two paychecks to informal workers.

Energy

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.20% at 448.60, FTSE 0.00% at 7,625.66, DAX +0.02% at 15,259.15, CAC-40 +0.18% at 7,086.86, IBEX-35 +0.08% at 9,374.30, FTSE MIB +0.04% at 28,111.00, SMI +0.35% at 10,991.50, S&P 500 Futures +0.45%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices opened mixed, but quickly turned to the upside and trend higher through the early hours of trading; sectors leading the way into the green include technology and industrials; utilities and financials were among the lagging sectors; Flutter acquires majority stake in MaxBet; reportedly Pendragon receives competing offer from AutoNation; reportedly Spanish authorities could condition Saudi Telcom’s bid to acquire stake in Telefonica; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Micron.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: H&M [HMB.SE] +7.0% (earnings; Sept sales), SafeStyle UK [SFE.UK] +10.0% (earnings; recent trends), Pendragon [PDG.UK] +10.0% (earnings).

- Energy: Equinor [EQNR.NO] +1.5% (UK regulators approve Norwegian firm Equinor to develop its Rosebank oil and gas project in the North Sea; agreement with OMV).

- Financials: Banca Monte dei Paschi [BMPS.IT] -2.0% (reportedly Italy seeks to merge Banca Monte Paschi with one of its peers like Unicredit or Intesa to create new banking hub), NN Group [NN.NL] -13.5% (analyst downgrade).

- Industrials: KWS Saat [KWS.DE] +4.5% (earnings; raises dividend).

- Technology: Adyen [ADYEN.NL] +6.0% (analyst upgrade).

- Utilites: Centrica [CNA.UK] -4.5% (analyst downgrade).

Speakers

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki watching FX with a 'strong sense of urgency'.

- South Korea Finance Chief: reiterates FX rate is determined by market levels, to take steps on FX if needed.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Official said Rupiah's weakness due to hawkish US Fed, dividend payment demand.

- ECB’s Elderson (Netherlands, SSM): ECB rates have not necessarily peaked; There is still a lot of uncertainty.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD strength continues to be main factor in FX moves. USD/JPY hover around 149 handle as Suzuki reiterated, they were watching FX with strong sense of urgency. GBP/USD trades at 1.215 while EUR/USD at 1.055, both testing 6-month lows overnight.

- THB (baht) pared losses after BoT raised Interest Rate by 25bps to 2.50%.

Economic data

- (KR) South Korea Oct Business Manufacturing Survey: 67 v 69 prior; Non-Manufacturing Survey: 77 v 76 prior.

- (AU) Australia Aug CPI Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.2%e; CPI (ex-volatile items) Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.8% prior.

- (CN) China Aug Industrial Profits Y/Y: +17.2% v -6.7% prior; YTD Y/Y: -11.7% v -15.5% prior.

- (FI) Finland Sept Consumer Confidence: -11.5 v -8.0 prior; Business Confidence: -21 v -19 prior.

- (JP) Japan July Final Leading Index CI: 108.2 v 107.6 prelim; Coincident Index: 114.2 v 114.5 prelim.

- (DE) Germany Oct GfK Consumer Confidence: -26.5 v -26.0e.

- (SE) Sweden Aug Trade Balance (SEK): -8.4B v 6.1B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Aug Household Lending Y/Y: 0.7% v 0.9% prior.

- (JP) Japan Aug Final Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: -17.6% v -17.6% prelim.

- (NO) Norway Aug Trend Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.5% prior.

- (FR) France Sept Consumer Confidence: 83 v 84e.

- (ES) Spain July Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: -20.5% v -16.0% prior; Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: -18.8% v -21.9% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Sept Consumer Confidence: 69.1 v 70.6 prior; Manufacturing Confidence: 100.1 v 96.9 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 85.8 v 85.3 prior.

- (TH) Thailand Central Bank (BOT) raised Interest Rate by 25bps to 2.50%; not expected.

- (TW) Taiwan Aug Monitoring Leading Indicator: 15 v 15 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Aug M3 Money Supply Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.0%e.

- (AT) Austria Sept Manufacturing PMI: 39.6 v 40.6 prior.

- (CH) Swiss Sept Expectations Survey: -27.6 v -38.6 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- Vietnam Finance Ministry sells VNM2.435T vs. VNM4.5T indicated in 5-year, 10-year and 15-year bonds.

- Philippines sells $611.2M in 6-year USD retail bonds.

- India sells total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- Sweden sells SEK2.5B vs. SEK2.5B indicated in 2031 and 2033 bonds.

- Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sells €6.5B vs. €6.5B indicated in 6-month bills; Avg Yield: 3.997% v 3.829% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.36x v 1.74x prior.

- Norway sells NOK2.0BB vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 2.0% Apr 2028 Bonds; Avg Yield: 4.11% v 2.77% prior, Bid-to-cover: 3.05x v 2.14x prior.

- UK DMO sells £750M in new 1.125% 2073 Gilts: Avg Yield: 4.289%; Bid-to-cover: 2.88X.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 2.6% Aug 2033 Bunds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 6-month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell 2025, 2028, 2029 and 2033 bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 3-month LTRO tender.

- 06:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Aug Retail Sales Volume M/M: No est v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 5.9% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Sept 22nd: No est v 5.4% prior.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Aug Total Outstanding Loans: No est v 5.405T prior; M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Personal Loan Default Rate: No est v 6.2% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Aug Trade Balance: -$1.2Be v -$0.9B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Preliminary Durable Goods Orders: -0.5%e v -5.2% prior; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.2%e v 0.4% prior; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): 0.0%e v -0.3% prior.

- 08:30 (CZ) Czech Central Bank (CNB) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave 2-week Repurchase Rate unchanged at 7.00%.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 2-Year FRN Reopening.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 10 Year Bonds.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Aug Industrial Production Y/Y: 4.5%e v 4.9% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Aug Real Retail Sales Y/Y: 10.3%e v 10.5% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Aug Unemployment Rate: 3.0%e v 3.0% prior; July Real Wages Y/Y: No est v 10.5% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Fed's Kashkari.

- 13:00 US) Treasury to sell 5-Year Notes.

- 13:30 (BR) Brazil Aug Total Federal Debt (BRL): 6.22Te v 6.14T prior.

- 17:45 (CH) SNB's Jordan.

- 20:00 (NZ) New Zealand Sept Business Confidence: No est v -3.7% prior; Activity Outlook: No est v 11.2 prior.

- 21:00 (CN) China Aug Swift Global Payments (CNY): No est v 3.1% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Q2 Job Vacancies Q/Q: No est v -2.0% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Aug Retail Sales M/M: 0.3%e v 0.5% prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Central Bank to sell THB25B in 2.04% May 2025 Bonds.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 2-year JGB Bonds.