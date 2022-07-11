Overview

Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.

Last week AUDJPY, AUDUSD, and GBPJPY finished positive for the week. EURJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD finished down for the week. The EUR crosses sold off strongly with the EURUSD breaking below the 1.0340 major monthly support level.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 90.72 and 90.29, resistance at 97.29.

Weekly support at 87.28, resistance at 94.31, 95.73, and 96.87.

Daily support at 91.95 and 91.16, resistance at 94.02.

Price consolidated between the 94.02 daily resistance level and the 91.95 daily support level last week. Will price continue to consolidate between 94.02 and 91.95 this week?

AUD/USD daily chart

Monthly support at 0.6826, 0.6722, and 0.6671, resistance at 0.6967 and 0.6991.

Weekly support at 0.6826, resistance at 0.6967.

Daily support at 0.6761, resistance at 0.6850 and 0.6869.

Price consolidated and was unable to hold below the 0.6826 monthly support level last week. Will price hold at the 0.6850-69 daily resistance levels and move back below the 0.6826 monthly support level this week?

EUR/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 137.49 and 134.12, resistance at 141.04 and 145.68.

Weekly support at 137.52, resistance at 139.99 and 144.24.

Daily support at 138.31 and 136.79, resistance at 141.39.

Price strongly declined and tested the 136.79 daily support level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 136.79 daily support level this week?

EUR/USD daily chart

Monthly support at 1.0118, resistance at 1.0340 and 1.0462.

Weekly support at 1.0118, resistance at 1.0349.

Daily support at 1.0118, resistance at 1.0359.

Price broke below the 1.0340 major monthly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 1.0118 monthly support level this week?

GBP/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 168.01.

Weekly support at 159.98 and 158.06, resistance at 168.42 and 168.72.

Daily support at 161.85 and 161.00, resistance at 164.64 and 166.93.

Price held below the 164.64 daily resistance level last week. Will price decline and test the 159.98 weekly support level this week?

GBP/USD daily chart

Monthly support at 1.1986, 1.1958, and 1.1645.

Weekly support at 1.1933, resistance at 1.2074 and 1.2155.

Daily support at 1.1876, resistance at 1.2161.

Price declined and tested the 1.1933 weekly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 1.1933 weekly support level this week?