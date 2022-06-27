Overview:
Duncan Cooper summarises the key trading levels of AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD for the week ahead.
Last week AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD all finished positive for the week. Most pairs consolidated within the trading range of the prior week as the market adjusts to the US raising interest rates by 0.75% and possibly heading into recession.
AUD/JPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 90.72 and 90.29, resistance at 97.29.
Weekly support at 87.28, resistance at 94.31, 95.73, and 96.87.
Daily support at 91.95 and 91.16, resistance at 94.02.
Price false broke the 94.02-31 daily/weekly resistance area last week. Will price hold at the 94.02-31 daily/weekly resistance area and move down to test the 91.95 and 91.16 daily support levels this week?
AUD/USD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 0.6826, resistance at 0.6967 and 0.6991.
Weekly support at 0.6828, resistance at 0.6967.
Daily support at 0.6850, resistance at 0.7030 and 0.7035.
Price consolidated underneath the 0.6967 monthly resistance level last week. Will price move down and retest the 0.6826 monthly support level this week?
EUR/JPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 141.04 and 134.12, resistance at 145.68.
Weekly support at 139.99 and 137.52, resistance at 144.24.
Daily support at 139.38 and 138.31, resistance at 144.24.
Price failed at the 144.24 weekly resistance level last week. Will price form a double top and decline back below the 141.04 monthly support level this week?
EUR/USD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 1.0522, 1.0462, and 1.0340, resistance at 1.0635.
Weekly support at 1.0349, resistance at 1.0727 and 1.0787.
Daily support at 1.0469 and 1.0359, resistance at 1.0606 and 1.0627.
Price consolidated underneath the 1.0600 level last week. Will price move down and retest the 1.0340 monthly support level this week?
GBP/JPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 168.01.
Weekly support at 158.06, resistance at 168.42 and 168.72.
Daily support at 164.64, 161.85, and 161.00, resistance at 167.83.
Price rallied and held underneath the 168.01 monthly resistance level last week. Will price move back below the 164.64 daily support level and form a lower top this week?
GBP/USD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 1.1986 and 1.1958.
Weekly support at 1.2251, 1.2195, 1.2155, and 1.2074, resistance at 1.2667 and 1.2813.
Daily support at 1.2161 and 1.1933, resistance at 1.2407, 1.2411, and 1.2430.
Price consolidated underneath the 1.2300 level last week. Will price move down and retest the 1.1986 and 1.1958 monthly support levels this week?
This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
