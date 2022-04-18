Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.

Last week AUDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD held gains for the week. AUDUSD and EURUSD continued to decline. EURUSD traded below the 1.0806 weekly support level.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 90.72, 90.29, and 86.24, resistance at 97.29.

Weekly support at 90.72, resistance at 94.31.

Daily support at 92.39, resistance at 94.15.

Price remained range bound last week. Will price continue to consolidate or find a clear direction this week?

AUD/USD daily chart

Monthly resistance at 0.7555.

Weekly support at 0.7314, resistance at 0.7675.

Daily support at 0.7367, resistance at 0.7456, 0.7493, and 0.7540.

Price declined below the 0.7400 level last week. Will price decline back down to the 0.7314 weekly support level this week?

EUR/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 134.12 and 133.47, resistance at 137.49.

Weekly support at 133.14, resistance at 137.49.

Daily support at 134.51, 134.34, and 134.28, resistance at 137.12.

Price rallied and formed a lower top last week. Will price decline back down to the 134.51-28 daily support area this week?

EUR/USD daily chart

Monthly support at 1.0635.

Weekly support at 1.0806 and 1.0727, resistance at 1.1121 and 1.1186.

Daily support at 1.0806, resistance at 1.0900, 1.0945, and 1.0961.

Price closed at the 1.0806 weekly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 1.0806 weekly support level this week?

GBP/JPY daily chart

Monthly support at 163.06 and 158.21, resistance at 168.01.

Weekly support at 163.06, resistance at 168.01.

Daily support at 159.04, resistance at 164.64.

Price advanced and closed above the 164.64 daily resistance level last week. Will price hold above the 164.64 daily resistance level and continue to advance towards the 168.01 monthly resistance level this week?

GBP/USD daily chart

Monthly resistance at 1.3168.

Weekly support at 1.3000 and 1.2854, resistance at 1.3134.

Daily support at 1.3051 and 1.2973, resistance at 1.3167.

Price held at the 1.3000 weekly support level last week. Will price continue to find support at the 1.3000 weekly support level and rally back to the 1.3168 monthly resistance level this week?