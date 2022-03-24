Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD Index, and S&P500.
Read the updated analysis below:
- AUDJPY has tested the 90.71 monthly resistance level.
- AUDUSD has moved above the 0.7478 weekly resistance level. Will price now test the 0.7555 monthly resistance level?
- EURJPY has closed above the 1.3314 monthly resistance level.
- EURUSD has rejected the 1.1121 weekly resistance level. Will price further decline to test the 1.0900 daily support level?
- GBPJPY has broken above the 158.21 monthly resistance level. Will the 158.21 monthly resistance level now become support on a pull back to this level?
- GBPUSD has rejected the 1.3273 daily resistance level. Will price decline back below the 1.3168 monthly support level?
- NZDJPY has closed above the 83.90 monthly resistance level.
- NZDUSD has closed above the 0.6943 monthly resistance level.
- USDJPY has broken above the 118.65 monthly resistance level. Will the 118.65 monthly resistance level now become support on a pull back to this level?
- USD Index continues to hold above the 98.12 monthly support level.
- S&P500 has rallied back just short of the 4529 weekly resistance level and 62% fib retracement level of the monthly range.
