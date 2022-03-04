Key trading levels: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, USD Index, S&P 500, and gold [Video]

Overview
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD Index, S&P500, and Gold.
Read the updated analysis below
AUDJPY continues to advance testing 84.59-64 the daily resistance level and 79% fib retracement level.
AUDUSD continues to advance breaking above the 0.7314 weekly resistance level and testing 0.7330 the 62% fib retracement level.
EURJPY continues to decline trading below the 128.24 and 127.92 weekly support levels.
EURUSD continues to decline finding resistance at the 1.1106 daily resistance level.
GBPJPY has found resistance at the 155.30 daily resistance level. Will price now decline back down and retest the 152.84 weekly support level?
GBPUSD has found resistance at the 1.3400 level and declined below the 1.3357 weekly support level.
NZDJPY continues to advance testing the 78.64 weekly resistance level.
NZDUSD has tested the 0.6804 weekly resistance level again. Will price form the next weekly lower top at this level?
USDJPY remains in consolidation held at the 115.68 daily resistance level.
USD Index continues to test and hold at the 97.68 monthly resistance level.
S&P500 has traded back to 4405 the 62% fib retracement level of last month’s trading range.
Gold has broken above the 1920 monthly resistance level. Buyers are just holding price above this major resistance level.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
