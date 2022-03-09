Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USD Index, and S&P500.
Read the updated analysis below:
- AUDJPY has rejected the 85.18 and 85.44 weekly resistance levels. Will price now decline below the 84.29 and 83.97 weekly support levels.
- AUDUSD has rejected the 0.7414-26 monthly/weekly resistance area and declined back below the 0.7314 weekly support level.
- EURJPY has declined down to the 125.08 weekly support level. Will price further decline or rally back to test the 127.07 monthly resistance level?
- EURUSD has declined down to the 1.0879 monthly support level. Will price further decline or rally back to test the 1.1018 weekly resistance level?
- GBPJPY has declined down to the 151.22 daily support level. Will price further decline to test the 149.00 weekly support level in line with the double top pattern?
- GBPUSD has broken below the 1.3134 weekly support level. Will price further decline to test the 1.2850 weekly support level?
- NZDJPY has rejected the 79.23 weekly resistance level. Will price now decline below the 78.64 weekly support level?
- NZDUSD has rejected the 68.90 and 68.59 weekly resistance levels. Will price now decline below the 0.6804 weekly support level?
- USD Index continues to advance targeting the 100.39 monthly resistance level.
- S&P500 has traded back below the 4268 monthly support level. Will price now break below 4104 last month’s low?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
