Key trading levels: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, other currencies, Gold, and S&P 500 [Video]

EUR/USD drops to test 1.1000 ahead of German/ Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is testing 1.1000, under selling pressure in the early European morning. Broad US Dollar rebound is weighing on the pair amid cautious optimism, as investors await a slew of top-tier economic news from the euro area and the US.
GBP/USD stays pressured toward 1.2450, US PCE inflation data eyed
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450, having failed to sustain above the 1.2500 level on Friday. The pair is struggling amid a renewed uptick in the US Dollar and a mixed market environment. The focus shifts toward the US PCE inflation data.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
CFTC ordered South Africa-based bitcoin pool operator Mirror Trading International to pay $1.73 billion in restitution for defrauding investors. In June 2022, CFTC described this as the “largest ever fraud scheme case involving bitcoin.” MTI’s key figure Cornelius Johannes Steynberg is at the center of this lawsuit.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.