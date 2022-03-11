Key Trading Levels: AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD plus more [Video]

Overview:
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD Index, and S&P500.
Read the updated analysis below:
- AUDJPY has rallied back to the 85.44 weekly resistance level.
- AUDUSD has rallied back above the 0.7314 weekly resistance level.
- EURJPY has declined back down from the 128.24 weekly resistance level.
- EURUSD has declined back down from the 1.1121 weekly resistance level.
- GBPJPY has declined back down from the 152.89 weekly resistance level. Will price further decline to test the 149.00 weekly support level in line with the double top pattern?
- GBPUSD has declined back down from the 1.3168 weekly resistance level and has closed below the 1.3134 weekly support level.
- NZDJPY has closed above the 79.23 weekly resistance level and is testing 79.72 the 62% fib retracement level.
- NZDUSD has rallied back to the 0.6859 weekly resistance level.
- USDJPY has closed above the 116.00 level. Will price test the 116.33 weekly resistance level.
- USD Index has closed back above the 98.12 monthly support level.
- S&P500 has closed back below the 4268 monthly resistance level.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
