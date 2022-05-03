Overview
Duncan Cooper summarises the key trading levels of AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD for the week ahead.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 90.72, 90.29, and 86.24, resistance at 97.29.
Weekly support at 90.72, resistance at 94.31.
Daily support at 90.75 and 90.43, resistance at 92.39, 93.07, 93.85, 94.15, and 95.73.
Price may have formed a lower top last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 90.72 and 90.29 monthly support levels this week?
AUD/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 0.6991 and 0.6967, resistance at 0.7555.
Weekly support at 0.6993, resistance at 0.7314.
Daily support at 0.7051, resistance at 0.7086, 0.7095, and 0.7165.
Price declined below the 0.7095 and 0.7086 daily support levels last week. Will price continue to decline down to the 0.6967 monthly support level this week?
EUR/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 134.12, resistance at 141.04.
Weekly support at 134.12, resistance at 137.52 and 138.99.
Daily support at 135.51 and 134.77, resistance at 137.12.
Price may have formed a lower top last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 135.51 and 134.77 daily support levels this week?
EUR/USD daily chart
Monthly support at 1.0522, 1.0462, and 1.0340, resistance at 1.0635.
Weekly support at 1.0522, resistance at 1.0727.
Daily support at 1.0522, resistance at 1.0635.
Price declined strongly and closed below the 1.0635 major monthly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and move below the 1.0522 monthly support level this week?
GBP/JPY daily chart
Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 163.06, 163.87, and 168.01.
Weekly support at 158.21, resistance at 163.06.
Daily support at 159.61 and 159.04, resistance at 164.64 and 168.42.
Price declined below the 163.87 and 163.06 monthly support levels last week. Will price continue to decline down to the 159.61 and 159.04 daily support levels this week?
GBP/USD daily chart
Weekly support at 1.2251, resistance at 1.2647, 1.2675, 1.2813, and 1.2854.
Daily support at 1.2511, resistance at 1.2647.
Price declined strongly last week. Will price continue to decline down to the 1.2251 weekly support level this week?
