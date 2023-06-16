RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops below 140.00, BoJ policy announcements eyed
USD/JPY holds lower ground below 140.00, as it stays pressured, extending the previous day's retreat from the yearly top. Traders await the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy announcements for a fresh trading direction in the pair amid ongoing Japanese verbal intervention.
AUD/USD: Key resistance line, overbought RSI tease pullback toward 0.6820
AUD/USD aptly portrays early Friday’s sluggish markets as it seesaws around 0.6880-90 while seeking fresh clues to challenge the four-month high marked the previous day. The Aussie pair also justifies the overbought RSI (14) conditions as traders await more clues to confirm the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July rate hikes.
Gold holds steady above $1,955 level on bearish US Dollar
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or its lowest level since March 17 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. The XAU/USD remains well within a familiar trading range held over the month or so.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.