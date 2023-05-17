RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD faces selling pressure near 0.6660 amid mixed Australian Wage Price Index data
The AUD/USD pair has sensed selling pressure near 0.6660 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported mixed Q1 Wage Price Index data. Quarterly labor cost index has remained steady at 0.8% but lower than the estimate of 0.9%.
EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0900 as US default fears recede
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0870 as it pares the previous day’s losses amid very early Wednesday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to cheer the market’s cautious optimism about the US debt ceiling extension amid a light calendar and mixed clues.
Gold rebounds above $1,990 but needs to pass more filters to regain confidence
Gold price has shown some buying interest after dropping below $1,990.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has witnessed some recovery as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling in extending its upside move further above 102.70.
XRP lawsuit: Victory edges toward Ripple after Judge Torres denies SEC motion
Ripple lawsuit plaintiff, the SEC, filed a motion to seal the controversial Hinman speech documents. The regulator argued that redaction outweighs "public's right" to access documents that have "no relevance" to Court. Judge Analisa Torres denied the motion on May 16, marking a win for Ripple.
US debt ceiling talks: It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week
Reuters reported that the Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy's U.S. debt ceiling negotiations ended on Tuesday after less than an hour, as the looming fear of an unprecedented American debt default prompted Biden to cut short an upcoming Asia trip.