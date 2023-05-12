RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD attempting to correct from US session lows
AUD/USD is flat at around 0.6700 in Tokyo, correcting from the US session lows. In the US data, prices are rising, but more slowly than expected. The PPI data for April increased 0.2% MoM with annual growth now at 2.3% YoY.
EUR/USD bears struggle to justify 1.0970 support break
EUR/USD sellers attack the 1.0900 round figure, renewing the intraday low near 1.0910 amid the mid-Asian session on Friday. The Euro pair broke a short-term key support confluence to post the biggest daily slump in two weeks the previous day.
Gold appears vulnerable above $2,000 ahead of more US inflation clues
Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low near $2,012 amid early Friday in Europe, marking the consecutive third daily loss amid the market’s fears emanating from the US debt ceiling negotiations and banking woes.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Market participants are already curious whether the incumbent CEO will focus on Crypto Twitter and use it as a voice for crypto. The news could be bearish for meme coins, especially DOGE.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the United States (US) will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.