EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1055 even as banking woes, mixed inflation prod Fed, ECB hawks
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends previous day’s recovery. Mixed Eurozone inflation, doubts over Fed and ECB’s role in banking fallouts challenge Euro pair buyers. US default fears, anxiety ahead of FOMC also act as additional checks for buyers.
GBP/USD nears 1.2500 as doubts over Fed's role in banking turmoil weigh on US Dollar
GBP/USD takes the bids to renew intraday high near 1.2490 as it cheers the broad US Dollar weakness ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. In doing so, the Cable pair buyers also cheer the latest doubts on the Fed’s capacity to further inflate the benchmark rates.
Gold eyes above $2,020 as White House needs to raise US debt ceiling sooner
Gold price is gathering strength for a breakout above the immediate resistance of $2,020.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has shifted into a bullish trajectory as concerns for the United States are mounting.
SHIB whales accumulate despite Shiba Inu price falling to four-month low; what it means for the meme coin
Shiba Inu price continued its lackluster streak of red candlesticks followed by minimal recovery as the altcoin witnessed virtually no change on May 2. While the on-chain conditions of the meme coin scream bearish at the moment, SHIB whales' actions suggest the contrary.
Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns
The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.