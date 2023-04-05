RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
NZD/USD rallies hard toward 0.6400 on RBNZ's surprise 50 bps hike
NZD/USD is rallying hard toward 0.6400 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised markets with a 50 bps OCR hike to 5.25% at its April meeting. The Fed-RBNZ policy divergence will render positive for the Kiwi. Focus shifts to top-tier US data.
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6750 ahead of RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is trading with moderate gains above 0.6750 in Wednesday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair cheers the surprise RBNZ rate hike and consolidates the RBA decision-induced losses ahead of Governor Philip Lowe’s speech.
Gold braces for $2,050 on softer US Dollar, United States data eyed
Gold treads water at the highest levels in 11 months, making rounds to $2,020 early Wednesday, as the bullion traders await key United States statistics for clear directions. The broad US Dollar weakness allowed the XAU/USD to refresh the multi-day high the previous day.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
Markets stabilise after surprise OPEC+ cut
The next few days promise to be eventful for financial markets thanks to the latest developments concerning OPEC+, with more volatility expected despite the holiday-shortened week. Investors will be presented with speeches by financial heavyweights and the US jobs report on Friday.