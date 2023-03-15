RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 despite mixed Chinese data
AUD/USD is extending gains to regain 0.6700 following the mixed Chinese activity numbers. The risk-on-market profile combined with a broadly subdued US Dollar is helping the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US PPI and Retail Sales data ahead of Aussie jobs data.
EUR/USD bulls are tiring ahead of ECB and after US CPI
EUR/USD clings to mild gains near one-month high, grinds near multi-day top of late. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions even as the broadly weaker US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar keep the bulls hopeful ahead of the key statistics from the Eurozone and the US.
Gold bulls look comfortable above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar
Gold is consolidating above the $1,900 mark amid a softer US Dollar and positive risk sentiment. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Tuesday relaxed investors as the data came in line with expectations.
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO. Investors need to be cautious as matters could get dicey in the coming days due to the chaos caused by the collapse of traditional finance banks.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining. The fresh inflation gives the Federal Reserve a fresh reason to raise interest rates.