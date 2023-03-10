RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
All eyes on BoJ Kuroda's last policy announcement, USD/JPY set to rock – Live Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is set to announce no changes to its monetary policy settings and yIeld policy on Friday. Governor Kuroda's last policy review could stir markets. USD/JPY braces for extreme volatility.
AUD/USD looks set for a breakdown of 0.6580 ahead of US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has delivered a less-confident rebound to near 0.6580 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is navigating in a territory of 0.6580-0.6636 for the past two trading sessions. Investors should brace for sheer volatility as the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will provide clear guidance.
Gold bulls move in on a 50% mean reversion area ahead of NFP
Gold price was firmer on Friday as the US Dollar tailed off after data showed that weekly US jobless claims grew more than expected. This led to the market thinking twice with respect to the Federal Reserve's next move.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 31 NFP prints.