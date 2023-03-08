RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD resumes decline below 0.6600 amid RBA's Lowe, USD strength
AUD/USD is resuming declines below 0.6600 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Investors assess RBA Governor Lowe's dovish comments against Fed Chair Powell's bigger rate hikes remarks. All eyes now turn toward the US jobs data for fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY hits fresh three-month highs above 137.50 on hawkish Powell, BoJ eyed
USD/JPY is advancing above 137.50, renewing the highest level in three months in Wednesday's Asian session. The rally is triggered by the hawkish testimony from Fed Chair Powell, which highlights the Fed-BoJ policy divergence. US jobs data and BoJ decision are in focus.
Gold set for more pain if key $1,805-$1,800 support zone fails Premium
Gold price is looking to extend the downtrend into the third straight day this Wednesday, as bears seem to gather strength for the next push lower. The United States Dollar (USD) is seeing an additional leg to the upside, sitting at the highest level in three months when compared to its main rivals.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Twitter CEO and famed doge father Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar set to climb on hawkish hold, market positioning Premium
Is being first a good thing? The Bank of Canada (BoC) has been reiterating its intentions to pause raising rates, and now it is time to deliver – ahead of its peers. The "pivot" announcement has hurt the Canadian Dollar, as investors now expect the BoC to cut borrowing costs as its next moves.