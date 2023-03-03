Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, and S&P 500.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6750 after upbeat China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD is clinging to recovery gains near 0.6750 after China's Caixin Services PMI for February beat estimates with 55.0. The US Dollar is trading on the backfoot amid cautious optimism and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. US ISM Services PMI eyed.
EUR/USD bears can dismiss recovery within triangle unless buyers take 1.0685
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0600 after posting the biggest daily fall in nearly a month. That said, the Euro pair bounces off the support line of the two-week-long symmetrical triangle during early Friday while paring the previous day’s losses.
Gold eyes weekly gain as United States Treasury bond yields retreat
Gold price returns to the buyer’s radar, after a brief absence the previous day, as the US Dollar traces a pullback in the key United States Treasury bond yields during early Friday. The yellow metal approaches a weekly high while printing 0.18% intraday gains around $1,840.
Chiliz volume taper leaves a trail of optimism
Chiliz price has spent several weeks consolidating near $0.13 after a massive influx of buying pressure witnessed in January. The technicals suggest bulls still have a shot at tagging higher targets.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strong figure set to catapult US Dollar to new highs Premium
Consolidation or extension? That is the question for many forex traders when they see prices nearing the limits – and also for the leading indicator for America's largest sector. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) publishes its Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector, and markets are watching.