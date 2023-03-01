Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, and S&P 500.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds toward 0.6750 on China's PMIs big beat
AUD/USD is extending its recovery toward 0.6750, as AUD traders cheer a big beat in China's NBS and Caixin Business PMIs for Feb. The Aussie tumbled briefly below 0.6700 in early Asia after mixed Australian GDP and soft inflation data.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0600 as USD meets fresh supply
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids, approaching the 1.0600 level again in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair is capitalizing on the renewed US Dollar selling amid mixed US Treasury yields and cautious markets. The Euro draws support from hawkish ECB expectations. German data eyed.
Gold eyes more gains above $1,830.00 as risk-off mood eases, US PMI eyed
Gold price has rebounded firmly above $1,830.00 in the Asian session and is aiming to shift its auction above the same. The precious metal has picked strength as investors’ risk appetite has improved after the release of the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
Litecoin price could explode to $100 due to this LTC accumulation pattern
Litecoin price shows a bullish setup on the one-hour timeframe, which is getting ready for a breakout. If played correctly with leverage and risk, this outlook could yield LTC futures traders a neat little chunk of profit.
The higher for longer struggle
Stocks continue to struggle with the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates. Recently, a consensus of two more 25 bp rate hikes has shifted to a fully-priced 75 bps of tightening, with some chatter of a 50 bp move.