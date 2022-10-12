RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD spikes to 1.1050 on reports of BOE extending bond-buying
GBP/USD has changed its course and jumped beyond 1.1000, in a knee-jerk reaction to a Financial Times (FT) report, citing that the Bank of England (BOE) signalled privately to bankers it may extend bond-buying.
EUR/USD aims to retest 0.9630 support as MACD teases bears
EUR/USD sellers are all set to mark another battle with the short-term key support around 0.9630 while refreshing intraday low near 0.9685 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Despite the previous day’s corrective bounce off the fortnight low, the MACD indicator teases bears and suggests further downside for the quote.
Gold eyes a fresh downswing towards $1,650 and Fed minutes
Gold price remains at the mercy of the dynamics of the US dollar and Treasury yields, as investors brace for the key US event risks, in the form of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes and Thursday’s inflation data.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price could explode to $0.0000180 and how you can get in at the bottom
Shiba Inu price has been shedding weight since the explosive rally on August 14. This downtrend has one objective: to rebalance the inefficiency created in late June. Fulfilling this objective could be key to triggering another exponential move for SHIB.
Markets are flat ahead of inflation data
Stock investors are a bit on edge ahead of upcoming critical inflation data and the start of Q3 earnings season. Bulls are hoping the Producer Price Index on Wednesday and Consumer Price Index on Thursday will confirm their belief that inflation has "peaked".