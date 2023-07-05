RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD falls from 0.6700 on weak China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD is trading under pressure, facing rejection at 0.6700 following the release of weak China's Caixin Services PMI for June. The Aussie pair takes clues from the risk-negative headlines surrounding US-China and mixed Australian data. All eyes are on the Fed Minutes.
EUR/USD trades with a mild positive amid subdued USD demand, remains below 1.0900
EUR/USD regains some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through. Subdued USD price action offers some support amid a more hawkish ECB outlook. Economic woes act as a headwind as traders await the release of the FOMC minutes.
Gold bulls flex muscles ahead of Fed Minutes, $1,950 eyed
Gold lacks upside momentum after posting a four-day winning streak, making rounds to $1,925. The XAU/USD takes clues from the latest challenges to sentiment, emanating from fears of a trade war between the United States and China, as well as the concerns surrounding the global recession.
BitGet derivatives trading to let borrowers stake their own coins for liquidity, a build up of the next crash?
BitGet has launched a dual coin system operating as a crypto loans scheme for its crypto lending program. The product will let borrowers stake one coin for liquidity, backing up loans denominated in another asset.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data, hawkish BOE Greene comments, and a hawkish hold from the RBA.