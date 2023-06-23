RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI data, risk aversion
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6700, changing course after the Australian S&P Global PMIs for June came in mixed data early Friday. The pair is losing ground, as the US Dollar is extending its recovery amid intensifying risk-off flows on global economic concerns. Focus on US PMIs, Fedspeak.
USD/JPY sits at 143.00, near its highest level since November 2022
USD/JPY is trading close to 1the 43.00 mark through the Asian session on Friday, consolidating the previous day's strong rally to a fresh high since November 2022. Risk aversion is fuelling safe-haven flows into the Japanese Yen, limiting the USD/JPY upside. US PMIs awaited.
Gold could see a dead cat bounce toward $1,942 on profit-taking Premium
Gold price is extending its run of losses into the sixth consecutive trading day on Friday, languishing in three-month lows near $1,910. The United States Dollar (USD) is building on its previous staggering recovery alongside the US Treasury bond yields, awaiting the US S&P Global Preliminary PMI data and Fedspeak for fresh directives.
Binance.US warns customers of further limitations as the court's 13-day timeline closes in
Binance.US has warned customers that its banking partners would pause USD withdrawals soon. The announcement came after the exchange worked to restore the option, asking users to convert USD to stablecoins.
Higher interest rates support the Pound, but macroeconomic challenges remain
The United Kingdom is facing a challenging macroeconomic situation that is causing high inflation and low growth which will pressure the pound lower but the outlook for improvement and the higher interest rates may add some upward support to the Pound’s value.