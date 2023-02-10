RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.6950 despite downbeat Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is trading below 0.6950, unperturbed by the disappointing Chinese CPI and PPI data. The Aussie pair fails to benefit from the hawkish RBA Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP), as the US Dollar holds the recovery gains ahead of key US data.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0750 as recession woes battle with inflation concerns
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0730-25 as it braces for the second consecutive weekly loss ahead of the key US data during early Friday. The major currency pair refreshed the weekly high the previous day before reversing from 1.0790 on recession fears.
Gold stays bearish below $1,873, US inflation clues eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around the mid-$1,800s, despite bracing for the second weekly loss, as market players struggle for clear directions amid contrasting fundamentals and anxiety ahead of the key United States data.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Interest rates and earnings are still main S&P 500 drivers
Stock bulls seem a bit more uncertain as a chorus of Federal Reserve officials warn of "higher for longer" interest rates. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari pointed out that financial markets seem more confident than central bankers that US inflation will quickly fall back to the Fed's +2% target rate.