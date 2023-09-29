RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains after upbeat Private Sector Credit
The Australian Dollar (AUD) extends its gains on the second successive day on Friday. The AUD/USD pair recovers from recent losses, primarily supported by a correction in the US Dollar (USD) due to a pullback in US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD consolidates above mid-1.0500s, awaits Eurozone CPI and US PCE Price Index
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from levels just below the 1.0500 psychological mark or a fresh eight-month low and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Friday.
Gold snaps a losing streak around $1,870, focus on US Core PCE
Gold price snaps a four-day losing streak, trading higher around $1,870 per troy ounce. The prices of the precious metal recovers from the lowest levels since March, primarily supported by a correction in the US Dollar (USD) due to the moderate economic data from the United States (US).
LDO sees lowest cumulative volume in ten months as Lido DAO price struggles to breach key barrier
Lido DAO price is up over the past day as the market shifted its stance despite the SEC announcing a delay in the spot Bitcoin ETF applications of BlackRock among other applicants. However, this one-day rise is not enough for the likes of LDO that have been failing in recovering for a few weeks now.
Can the Bank of Japan stop the fall of the Yen?
The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USD/JPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.