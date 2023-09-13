RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD consolidates in a narrow range around 0.6430 ahead of US CPI data
The AUD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range around 0.6425 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.50 after retreating from the 105.00 area. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations Premium
A report from Reuters indicating that the ECB will raise its inflation projections positively impacted the Euro during late trading on Tuesday. EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.0735 to the 1.0760 area. The ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The key event to watch on Wednesday will be US CPI.
Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium
Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.
Stellar price eyes 10% fall despite growing social metrics
Stellar token has indicated strong volatility over the last few months, with the price action consolidating within a triangle pattern. As the technical formation fills up, XLM is likely to break below from a technical standpoint, despite social metrics indicating growing popularity.
S&P 500 sags into $4,460.00 after Apple fails to inspire tech component
S&P 500 takes a step down on flagging technology sector components. Equities on softer footing ahead of key US CPI data due on Wednesday. Despite declines, S&P tech component up nearly 40% for 2023.