AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6400 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce but remains capped below 0.6400 in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is underpinned by a fresh selling in the US Dollar, despite a risk-averse market environment on China worries.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
Gold extends gains around $1,920 on correction in US Dollar
Gold price extends its gains on the second successive day, trading higher around $1,920 a troy ounce. The price of the yellow metal is experiencing minor support due to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) after a three-day winning streak, which could be attributed to the correction in US Treasury yields.
Synthetix price rally attracts investors despite six-month high losses
Synthetix price has had a pretty good run these past seven days, leading the crypto market recovery. While the altcoin found interest on the social front, the investors did not disappoint when it came to on-chain behavior. But despite the cryptocurrency noting bullish behavior, many investors still faced losses due to their lack of patience.
The 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists
US stocks suffered a third consecutive daily decline as the 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists with Tech weighing after lower-than-expected weekly jobless claims, which fell below the 2019 average.