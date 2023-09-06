RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6350 despite upbeat Australian GDP data
AUD/USD is falling toward 0.6350 even though the Australian Q2 GDP beat estimate with 0.4% over the quarter. After RBA stood pat on interest rates in September, markets have began pricing out any further rate hike from the central bank.
USD/JPY consolidates near 10-month highs above 147.50
USD/JPY is holding steady above 14750, consolidating the previous rally to a ten-month high early Wednesday. The US Dollar has paused its upsurge alongside the US Treasury yields while markets remain wary of rising oil prices. The BoJ-speak had little impact on the Yen.
Gold struggles near $1,925/over one-week low, lacks follow-through
Gold price remains depressed for the third straight day and is pressured by a bullish US Dollar. Hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US bond yields and underpin the buck. The prevalent cautious market mood might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets.
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment, one of the companies in the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) race, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory.
Investors grow wary of inflation expectations
The significant development overnight came from Oil prices, which hit a new closing high for 2023. So, while Oil bulls are dancing in the street, the notable price uptick could prove challenging for central banks and financial markets, which were embellishing the current lower inflation groove.