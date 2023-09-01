RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6450 after China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD is meeting fresh supply, heading toward 0.6450 early Friday, unimpressed by the unexpected contraction in China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the PBOC stimulus. The pair faces typical anxiety ahead of the all-important US employment data.
EUR/USD nears 1.0800 as EU inflation lures ECB doves, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.0845 as traders brace for the top-tier US employment details on early Friday. The Euro pair struggles for clear directions after declining the most in five weeks the previous day.
Gold remains below $1,950 level as traders keenly await US NFP
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to the $1,945 area on Friday. Bets for one more rate hike by the Federal Reserve continue to act as a headwind for the metal. Investors now await the release of the US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown. Noteworthy, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume continues to contend with the US SEC, CFTC, and the Department of Justice.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Four scenarios for a jobs report set to test US economic resilience Premium
Is a winter recession coming? That has been the notion from a series of data misses from the US this week, yet the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report has the last word. Yet after substantial falls for the US Dollar, a minor upside surprise could spark a rally for the Greenback.