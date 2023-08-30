RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6450 on softer-than-expected Australia inflation data
AUD/USD has come under intense selling pressure and lost nearly 30 pips to test 0.6450 after the Australian CPI inflation fell more than expected in July. The Aussie data douses expectations of any further RBA tightening. All eyes now on key US data.
USD/JPY regains 146.00 on dovish BoJ commentary, USD uptick
USD/JPY is recovering above 146.00 early Wednesday, having posted the biggest daily loss in a week on Tuesday. The pair is capitalizing on the dovish BoJ Tamura's commentary and a fresh US Dollar rebound. Focus shifts to top-tier US economic data.
Gold stays defensive around $1,940 as bulls seek confirmation of dovish Fed bias
Gold lacks upside momentum at the highest level in three weeks, making around to $1,937-38 of late, as traders seek more clues to confirm the dovish bias about the US Federal Reserve (Fed) that gained momentum after the previous day’s downbeat US data.
Dogecoin price forecast with $1.88 million in short positions liquidated
Dogecoin price rallied alongside the rest of the market, fueled by a positive break in Grayscale asset manager’s litigation against the US SEC. Another factor that may have sparked optimism among DOGE holders is news of social media platform X adding crypto payments under the leadership of Elon Musk.
JOLTS data pulls US yields lower but Fed will hope for more this week
As we near the end of the summer, activity will start to pick up again and that may begin this week in the build-up to Friday's jobs report. The focus now switches to the September central bank meetings and the key data releases that could sway them one way or another as policymakers ask themselves whether they've already done enough.